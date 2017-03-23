Hey, guys!



On Thursday, March 23, TTU NSBE will be having a Main Event Fundraiser, from 5-10pm. At $20 per person, you will have unlimited access to bowling, billiards, laser tag, glow golf, and a $10 FUNcard to use in the arcade.



You and your friends can turn this into a night out to relax and enjoy yourselves! If you have friends or classmates that would be interested in purchasing a wristband, please contact Laura Adebayo (Laura.gyampoh@ttu.edu) or Nia Long (Nia.long@ttu.edu).



Cash and SquareCash/Card is accepted.



You do not have to be a NSBE member to purchase a wristband. Please see attached flyer.



Please come out and support TTU NSBE!



Location: Main Event Entertainment -

6010 Brownfield Rd, Lubbock, TX 79407

Date: Thursday, March 23rd

Time: 5-10pm



All proceeds from this event will go directly to NSBE to assist them in funding future endeavors.



3/2/2017



Laura Adebayo



laura.gyampoh@ttu.edu



