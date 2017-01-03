Are you a parent with a child ages 3-8 years? We invite you to volunteer for a special study designed for parents of young children (3-8 years of age). The study will use new technology like food photos and a non-invasive (non-blood) way to measure a healthy nutrient (carotene) in your child’s skin! As a bonus, you will also be able to have your skin assessed for this nutrient also.



We invite you to volunteer for a special study designed for parents of young children (3-8 years of age). The study will use new technology like food photos and a non-invasive (non-blood) way to measure a healthy nutrient (carotene) in your child's skin! As a bonus, you will also be able to have your skin assessed for this nutrient also.

For participating, you will receive a calendar with healthy tips and recipes for your family ($25 value) and receive up to $50 in gift cards for completing all measurements. We will also provide you with a personalized assessment of your child in key nutrition areas. Lastly, you will receive nutrition information using your phone! Your child will receive stickers for their participation.

The study will begin the week of March 5, 2017 during a weekly Storytime session at a local Lubbock Library. Over a 10 week period, you will be asked to take part in 3 skin measurements at the Library and to send in your child's food intake 3 times using photos taken with your phone.

To sign up for this study, go to http://bit.do/jump2health

If you have any questions concerning this research please contact Dr. Debra Reed, by phone at 806-834-6629, or by email at debra.reed@ttu.edu, or Ashlee Taylor at ashlee.taylor@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University; they can be reached at (806) 742-2064.

Posted: 3/1/2017

