9th Annual TTU Undergraduate Research Conference (URC)

The TTU URC is one of the largest undergraduate research conferences in Texas. This year's conference hosts more than 200 student presenters from 7 universities representing the humanities, performing arts, biological and chemical sciences, social sciences, and physical sciences. 

Join us March 28 & 29, 2017 for these URC activities:  

  • Poster and oral presentations
  • Plenary session on communicating research
  • Networking opportunities 
  • Dance, and music performances 
  • Visual art exhibits
View the entire schedule: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/ConferenceHome/URCschedule.php

 
3/14/2017

Erin Justyna

erin.justyna@ttu.edu

CALUE


