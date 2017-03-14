The TTU URC is one of the largest undergraduate research conferences in Texas. This year's conference hosts more than 200 student presenters from 7 universities representing the humanities, performing arts, biological and chemical sciences, social sciences, and physical sciences.

Join us March 28 & 29, 2017 for these URC activities:

Poster and oral presentations

Plenary session on communicating research

Networking opportunities

Dance, and music performances

Visual art exhibits