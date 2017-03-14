The TTU URC is one of the largest undergraduate research conferences in Texas. This year's conference hosts more than 200 student presenters from 7 universities representing the humanities, performing arts, biological and chemical sciences, social sciences, and physical sciences.
Join us March 28 & 29, 2017 for these URC activities:
- Poster and oral presentations
- Plenary session on communicating research
- Networking opportunities
- Dance, and music performances
- Visual art exhibits
View the entire schedule: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/ConferenceHome/URCschedule.php