The Texas Tech University School of Art presents the 30th Annual Juried Undergraduate Art Student Exhibition, juried by Scott Sherer, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Art History in the Department of Art & Art History at University of Texas – San Antonio and Gallery Director of the UTSA Art Gallery and Terminal 136. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. A reception and awards presentation will be held on Friday, March 3rd from 5–7 PM in the Landmark Gallery and foyer of the School of Art Building. The exhibition will be on view at the Texas Tech School of Arts Landmark Gallery through Sunday, April 9, 2017.





The 30th Annual Juried Undergraduate Art Student Exhibition is an exhibition that features work by Texas Tech School of Art undergraduate students produced during the 2016–2017 academic year. The exhibition brings together students working in a number of disciplines at the TTU School of Art including ceramics, drawing & painting, graphic design, jewelry design & metals, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and video. This exhibition is an opportunity for undergraduate students to exhibit new work and gain the professional experience of a juried exhibition. Cash prizes from $500 to $50 will be awarded to selected recipients during the awards presentation.





The juror, Scott Sherer, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor of Art History in the Department of Art & Art History at University of Texas – San Antonio and Gallery Director of the UTSA Art Gallery and Terminal 136 (UTSA’s “satellite gallery”). Sherer received a PhD, Comparative Studies in Discourse and Society from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities (2002), an MA in Art History from the University of Kentucky (1993), and a BA in Architecture from Yale University (1987). His Research Areas include Modern and postmodern visual art, performance, literature, and intellectual history. His Curatorial Practice includes Histories of civil rights, sexuality, and gender. He is the founder of New Art/Arte Nuevo: San Antonio, starting in 2012 this is biennial juried exhibition that features the work of artists living and working—or with roots/raíces—in South and West Texas.





Gallery hours are 8 AM–5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM–5 PM Saturdays, and 12–4 PM Sundays. The TTU School of Art is located at 3072 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.

