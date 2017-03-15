Live performances in dance & music at the TTU URC

Ensembles featuring undergraduates from the TTU College of Visual and Performing Arts will showcase their creative scholarship through performances in dance and music. March 28, 4:00 - 6:10 p.m. Student Union Ballroom. #tturc17 Schedule: 3:45 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. Audience Seating 4:00 p.m. — 4:05 p.m. Session Welcome 4:05 p.m. — 4:25 p.m. Flatlands Dance Theatre 4:30 p.m. — 4:50 p.m. Kelsey Hohnstein, TTU Music Major 4:55 p.m. — 5:15 p.m. TTU Tango Orchestra 5:20 p.m. — 5:40 p.m. Dancers With Soul 5:45 p.m. — 6:05 p.m. Mariachi Los Matadores de TTU 6:05 p.m. — 6:10 p.m. Closing Remarks View the entire Undergraduate Research Conference schedule online. Posted:

3/15/2017



