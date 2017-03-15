TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Live performances in dance & music at the TTU URC

Ensembles featuring undergraduates from the TTU College of Visual and Performing Arts will showcase their creative scholarship through performances in dance and music. 

March 28, 4:00 - 6:10 p.m. Student Union Ballroom. #tturc17 

 Schedule:

3:45 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.         Audience Seating

4:00 p.m. — 4:05 p.m.         Session Welcome

4:05 p.m. — 4:25 p.m.         Flatlands Dance Theatre

4:30 p.m. — 4:50 p.m.         Kelsey Hohnstein, TTU Music Major

4:55 p.m. — 5:15 p.m.         TTU Tango Orchestra

5:20 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.         Dancers With Soul

5:45 p.m. — 6:05 p.m.         Mariachi Los Matadores de TTU

6:05 p.m. — 6:10 p.m.         Closing Remarks

View the entire Undergraduate Research Conference schedule online.
