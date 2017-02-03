To support scholarly activities, the University Libraries offers several spaces in the University Library and Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library (SWC/SCL) to the Texas Tech community for events, and you can also request exhibit space in the University Library.





Space reservation follows the first come, first served principle with priority given to the Library mission.

Visit http://library.ttu.edu/about/facility/event-space/ to view available spaces and room configurations.

For additional information, contact len.markham@ttu.edu.