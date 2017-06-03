at Texas Tech Information Session Monday, March 6th @ 6:00 PM University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex

We are looking forward to discussing the exciting internship and full time opportunities available as a Financial Representative with our company.

Our Financial Representatives specialize in… Insurance and Investments Retirement Planning Annuities Estate Planning Education Funding Business and Employee Benefit Planning

This is a business professional event, and you should bring an updated copy of your resume with you. Please RSVP to this event to Jenna Richardson at 972-663-7654 or e-mail jenna.richardson@nm.com. Please feel free to contact Jenna with questions. Posted:

3/3/2017



Originator:

Janelle Zamora



Email:

janelle.zamora@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2017



Location:

150 Wiggins Complex, University Career Center



