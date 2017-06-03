TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TONIGHT: Northwestern Mutual Information Session
Information Session at Texas Tech
Monday, March 6th @ 6:00 PM
University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex

We are looking forward to discussing the exciting internship and full time opportunities available as a Financial Representative with our company.

Our Financial Representatives specialize in…
Insurance and Investments
Retirement Planning
Annuities
Estate Planning
Education Funding
Business and Employee Benefit Planning

This is a business professional event, and you should bring an updated copy of your resume with you. Please RSVP to this event to Jenna Richardson at 972-663-7654 or e-mail jenna.richardson@nm.com. Please feel free to contact Jenna with questions.
Posted:
3/6/2017

Originator:
Janelle Zamora

Email:
janelle.zamora@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2017

Location:
150 Wiggins Complex, University Career Center

Categories