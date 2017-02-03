The discussion will focus on food insecurity (commonly referred to simply as “hunger”), and how communities can ensure that all residents have access to healthy food.

“Hunger most definitely exists in twenty-first century America, and here on the South Plains,” said Dr. Andy Black, Lubbock Regional Director for the Texas Hunger Initiative. “Food insecurity is a complex challenge that intersects with issues of economics, public health, the environment, politics, culture—you name it. The response to such a big problem requires that we bring diverse perspectives and resources to the table—the insights and hard-earned data of university researchers, as well as the essential ingredient of committed involvement by all citizens.”

An opportunity for questions will be provided.