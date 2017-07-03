The Climate Science Center seminars will resume next Tuesday, March 7th at NOON over innovation & sustainability, sponsored by TTU Operations Division.

Please remember that we will be in the Experimental Sciences Building in room 120.

As always, coffee and cookies are provided and please feel free to bring your lunch! All faculty, staff, and students are welcome.

The seminars have moved from a presentation style to an interactive panel style. Four expert panelists will be speaking and answering questions over a specific topic in relevance to climate science. March's topic is on innovation and sustainability.

This month's panelists are:

Eric Crouch (Transportation and Parking Services)

Lon Mirll (Operations Division)

Dr. Robert Forbis (Department of Political Science)

Carey Hewett (Operations Division)

If you have any questions about the seminars please contact Cristina Bradatan <cristina.bradatan@ttu.edu> or Zhe Zhu <zhe.zhu@ttu.edu>.