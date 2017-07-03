The Symphony Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra of the TTU School of Music will be performing a free concert on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 7:30 P.M. in Hemmle Recital Hall. Director of Orchestral Studies David E. Becker and DMA teaching assistant Ross T. Ipsen will be directing the orchestras.

Two contemporary works by American composers will bookend the program. The concert will begin with Mr. Ipsen leading the full complement of the orchestra through the buoyant and virtuosic Javelin by Michael Torke, composed in 1994 for the fiftieth anniversary of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Torke himself, speaking of the genesis of the composition, said “What came out (somewhat unexpectantly) was a sense of valor among short flashes and sweeps that reminded me of something in flight: a light spear thrown, perhaps, but not in the sense of a weapon, more in the spirit of a competition. When the word javelin suddenly suggested itself, I couldn't help but recall the 1970s model of sports car my Dad owned, identified by that name, but I concluded, why not? Even that association isn't so far off from the general feeling of the piece.”

Professor Becker will then take the stage with the TTU Chamber Orchestra to conduct Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s celebrated Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major, featuring Professor of Trumpet Will Strieder. Composed in 1803 for trumpet builder and performer Anton Weidinger, it showcased Weidinger’s recent development of the valved trumpet, which extended the range and technical possibilities of the valveless “natural” trumpet. Inspired by his contemporary Joseph Haydn’s earlier trumpet concerto also written for Weidinger, Hummel’s concerto has persisted as one of the time-tested and staple showpieces for the trumpet.

After an intermission, Becker and the full orchestra will return to perform the entirety of Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Howard Hanson’s “Romantic” Symphony No. 2. Also an anniversary work, perhaps Hanson’s most well known composition was commissioned by conductor Serge Koussevitzky to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1930. George Eastman, responsible for endowing the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester, appointed Hanson as the second-ever director of the school in 1924. Hanson also developed the Eastman-Rochester Symphony (now the Rochester Philharmonic) into an orchestral outfit that tirelessly champions American composers and repertoire. The “Romantic” subtitle of his second symphony was an expression of Hanson’s artistic convictions: “I do not believe that music is primarily a matter of the intellect, but rather a manifestation of the emotions. I have, therefore, aimed ... to create a work that was young in spirit, lyrical and Romantic in temperament, and simple and direct in expression.”

For more information about this event and the University Orchestras, please contact Hannah Porter, Unit Coordinator for the University Orchestras, at (806) 834-7828 or at hannah.porter@ttu.edu.