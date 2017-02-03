TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Like Free Food, Being Outdoors, and Gardening?

Come Join the Heart of Lubbock Community Garden Student Org!

-If you live in an apartment and need a yard to grow your own food, this is perfect for you!
-Learn how to garden, compost, harvest rainwater, and build sustainable landscapes.
-Make art for the garden or gain building skills for our structures
-The best part is you get to keep fresh produce if you help out!
-Come join fun people and spend time outdoors

Our next meeting is TODAY, March 2nd at 6pm at 2324 21st Street!


Please e-mail: LubbockCommunityGarden@gmail.com for more information
Like our Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartoflubbockgarden
Follow us on instagram: @heartoflubbockgarden

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
3/2/2017

Originator:
Elizabeth Roesler

Email:
elizabeth.roesler@ttu.edu

Department:
Natural Resources Management

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/2/2017

Location:
2324 21st Street

