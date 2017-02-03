Come Join the Heart of Lubbock Community Garden Student Org!



-If you live in an apartment and need a yard to grow your own food, this is perfect for you!

-Learn how to garden, compost, harvest rainwater, and build sustainable landscapes.

-Make art for the garden or gain building skills for our structures

-The best part is you get to keep fresh produce if you help out!

-Come join fun people and spend time outdoors

Our next meeting is TODAY, March 2nd at 6pm at 2324 21st Street!



Please e-mail: LubbockCommunityGarden@gmail.com for more information

Like our Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartoflubbockgarden

Follow us on instagram: @heartoflubbockgarden



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.