"Drawing Connections," the Relationship Between Students & Mentors Through Self-Portraits by Carol Flueckiger & Paige Hubbard Gates





TTU SoA Satellite Gallery

March 2017

First Friday Art Trail

6-9 PM, Friday

March 3, 2017

Free & open to the public.





Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents "Drawing Connections"





Drawing Connections utilizes and explores the relationship between students and mentors through a series of self-portraits. Made up of artwork by mentors and their students, the exhibition shows the results of working with students in a way that prepares them for college. As noted by Flueckiger and Gates, the "exhibition celebrates the path from high school to college and the development of finished works". The product of this highlights an exploration of not only materials, but of the makers themselves as artists.





Flueckiger and Gates met and collaborated on this project as mentor and student, when Gates met Flueckiger during a studio visit while enrolled in a summer glassblowing class. While investigating the ways in which students have to transition from high school to college, and in some ways, from college to graduate school, the portraits and this collaborative partnership by Flueckiger and Gates, exemplifies the many ways artists can discover what it means to be a learner and seeker in the arts.





Carol Flueckiger is an artist and Associate Professor of Art at Texas Tech University, where she teaches design, drawing, and painting. Paige Hubbard Gates is an artist, Master's of Art Education student at Texas Tech University, and the Director of Visual Arts at Trinity School in Midland, TX.





The TTU Satellite Gallery at CASP is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock. Gallery hours are 6–9 PM, Friday, March 3, 2017. and by appointment through March 19, 2017.





