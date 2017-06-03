TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join the Veterans Association At Texas Tech

The VATT is an organization that provides a military based community to help student veterans and other members have a successful college experience. Our org has social, academic, and informational events that are key to becoming a successful student. This past semester we went to the gun range, had a BBQ, brought the VA healthcare reps, helped vets with FASFA, did community service projects and much more. Join us on Orgsync at https://orgsync.com/7497/chapter and on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttuveteran/. Our next general meeting is on March. 6th in the Traditions Room in the SUB. Free Pizza!

Please contact daniel.e.ayala@ttu.edu for any questions.


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
3/2/2017

Originator:
Daniel Ayala

Email:
daniel.e.ayala@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2017

Location:
Traditions Room in SUB

