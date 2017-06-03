TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Check out the Southern Living Favorites at the Flav’r Line in The Market!
The Flav’r Line at The Market in Stangel/Murdough is now serving Southern Living Favorites at dinner. Check daily for different menus entrées including delicious choices like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken, Pan-fried Chicken Fried Steak and Smothered Pork Chops (not all menu items available each day).  Hurray before its gone!

The Market at Stangel/Murdough and all Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and your On-Campus Dining Plan, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
3/3/2017

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2017

Location:
The Market in Stangel/Murdough


Categories