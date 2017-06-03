|
The Flav’r Line at The Market in Stangel/Murdough is now serving Southern Living Favorites at dinner. Check daily for different menus entrées including delicious choices like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken, Pan-fried Chicken Fried Steak and Smothered Pork Chops (not all menu items available each day). Hurray before its gone!
The Market at Stangel/Murdough and all Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and your On-Campus Dining Plan, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
|Posted:
3/3/2017
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2017
Location:
The Market in Stangel/Murdough
Categories