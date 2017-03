The Moody Planetarium at the Museum of Texas Tech University is opening this weekend after recent renovations. To celebrate, all shows are free on Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th! Come enjoy the new and improved Moody Planetarium free of charge!

Saturday

11:30 am - Cowboy Astronomer

2:00 pm - Laser Zeppelin

3:30 pm - Black Hole Sunday

2:00 pm - Laser Zeppelin

