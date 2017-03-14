Center for Campus Life is sponsoring an American Heart Association CPR Training's on Thursday, April 6, 2017. We will have five 45-minute training sessions with a max of 20 students in each session. We are looking to volunteers to assist with the CPR training's as well as individuals who would like to learn how to administer the procedure. For more information check out http://bit.ly/CCLCPR or email Keri Shiplet at keri.shiplet@ttu.edu Posted:

