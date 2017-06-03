Join KTTZ-TV Monday, March 6th at 7:00pm for a free preview screening of The Bad Kids, the new documentary from Independent Lens. The screening will be in the Escondito Theater inside the Student Union Building on Texas Tech University Campus.



At a remote Mojave Desert high school, extraordinary educators believe that, more than academics,

it is love, empathy and life skills that give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age story watches education combat the crippling effects of poverty on the lives of these so-called

"bad kids."



KTTZ-TV Pledge Drive - March 3rd through March 19th



Visit kttz.org to donate today or you can call our Membership Coordinator, DeNae Griffith at (806) 834-2420 and donate over the phone. We also have payroll deduction available for all Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center employees.



Thanks for your support!

Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2017



Escondito Theater inside the Student Union Building on Texas Tech University Campus



