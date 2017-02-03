KTTZ's March 2017 fundraising drive begins with a Sherlock Holmes Marathon, airing Friday, March 3 from 7:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m., and continues Saturday, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.



For more special programming visit kttz.org.



It's pledge time here at Texas Tech Public Television and Channel 5 relies on your generous support to offer quality programming and services. Your investment in our station not only provides access to unique perspectives on local and national stories, but also provides educational services in our community.



Visit kttz.org to donate today or you can call our Membership Coordinator, DeNae Griffith at (806) 834-2420 and donate over the phone. We also have payroll deduction available for all Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center employees.