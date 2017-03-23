The second annual Noche de Cuentos event, Interwoven: Stories across Cultures, will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 23 in the Texas Tech Student Union Building’s Matador Room.

The story-filled evening will feature Julie Chang, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Texas Tech College of Human Sciences where she teaches retail buying, fashion and modern culture classes; René Saldaña Jr., Ph.D., associate professor of language, diversity and literacy studies and author of several books for children and young adults; and Eric Strong, poet, educator, writer, historical arts activist and nationally recognized storyteller.

A performance by Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli will follow the storytellers. The group, whose name means warriors of the first flower of the cactus, is comprised of families who are committed to sharing the dance, drum and philosophy of the Mexica/Aztec tradition. Their vision is to create a community of families committed to life-long learning and practicing the traditions of the Mexica-Nahua culture.

The Noche de Cuentos event is brought to you by The CH Foundation and Texas Tech University Libraries and is part of Texas Tech’s Diversity Week activities.

For more information, contact Esther De Leon at esther.de-leon@ttu.edu or 806.834.5563.