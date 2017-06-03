TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AAUP Texas

Please note that the March 6th meeting of the Texas Tech Chapter, AAUP is scheduled for 3:00 in the Regents' Committee Room, Administration Building 206.

AGENDA

AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting
March 6, 3PM
Regents Room, Admin Building, TTU

1) Welcome and Call to Order: Seshadri Ramkumar

2) Follow-up on the February meeting Points of Discussion

3) Update from Ramkumar on Regular Meeting of AAUP-TTU Officers with TTU President

4) What do we want to accomplish in the regular meetings with President and President’s participation in AAUP meeting (once a year)

5) Any discussions

6) Treasurer’s Report

7) Adjourn

Posted:
3/3/2017

Originator:
C RICHARD Meek

Email:
R.MEEK@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2017

Location:
Regents' Committee Room, Administration Building 206.

Categories