Please note that the March 6th meeting of the Texas Tech Chapter, AAUP is scheduled for 3:00 in the Regents' Committee Room, Administration Building 206.
AGENDA
AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting
March 6, 3PM
Regents Room, Admin Building, TTU
1) Welcome and Call to Order: Seshadri Ramkumar
2) Follow-up on the February meeting Points of Discussion
3) Update from Ramkumar on Regular Meeting of AAUP-TTU Officers with TTU President
4) What do we want to accomplish in the regular meetings with President and President’s participation in AAUP meeting (once a year)
5) Any discussions
6) Treasurer’s Report
7) Adjourn