Please note that the March 6th meeting of the Texas Tech Chapter, AAUP is scheduled for 3:00 in the Regents' Committee Room, Administration Building 206.



AGENDA



AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting

March 6, 3PM

Regents Room, Admin Building, TTU



1) Welcome and Call to Order: Seshadri Ramkumar



2) Follow-up on the February meeting Points of Discussion



3) Update from Ramkumar on Regular Meeting of AAUP-TTU Officers with TTU President



4) What do we want to accomplish in the regular meetings with President and President’s participation in AAUP meeting (once a year)



5) Any discussions



6) Treasurer’s Report



7) Adjourn Posted:

3/3/2017



Originator:

C RICHARD Meek



Email:

R.MEEK@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2017



Location:

Regents' Committee Room, Administration Building 206.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

