TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Growing Up Wild at Lubbock Lake Landmark
Join us for Growing Up Wild

Growing Up Wild is designed to engage your 3 and 4 year old in the natural world by connecting them to nature through stories, hands-on take home activities and outdoor explorations. 

Admission is FREE!   Space is limited so registration is required!   Children must be accompanied by parent or caregiver. 

For more information and to register your child(ren) contact Landmark Education at 806-742-1116 or via email at landmark.education@ttu.edu. 
Posted:
3/3/2017

Originator:
Susan Rowe

Email:
susan.rowe@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 3/18/2017

Location:
Lubbock Lake Landmark

Categories