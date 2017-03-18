Join us for Growing Up Wild!



Growing Up Wild is designed to engage your 3 and 4 year old in the natural world by connecting them to nature through stories, hands-on take home activities and outdoor explorations.



Admission is FREE! Space is limited so registration is required! Children must be accompanied by parent or caregiver.



For more information and to register your child(ren) contact Landmark Education at 806-742-1116 or via email at landmark.education@ttu.edu.