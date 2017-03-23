The exhibit highlights Folsom Hunter-Gatherer (10,800 - 10,200 BP) stone tools, bison hunting, and highly mobile life ways through 3D modeling and 3D printing. To learn about how these objects were 3D modeled and printed, the Landmark is offering a special two part workshop on 3D modeling with digital cameras, and 3D modeling creation and printing.



Part 1: Making 3D Models with Digital Cameras: participants will learn how to take proper photos, and turn these photos into 3D models.



Part 2: Design Your World! Computer Aided Design and 3D Printing: participants will learn the importance of 3D models for personal and public use, the basics of computer aid design (CAD) on a free CAD software program, the basics of 3D printing on a Fused Filament Fabrication 3D printer.



Computers will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring personal devices. Each participant will receive a 3D model printed object.



Workshop dates:

March 23rd 7:00 - 9:00 pm, Part 1 Making 3D Models with Digital Cameras

March 30th 7:00 - 9:00 pm, Part 2 Design Your World! Computer Aided Design and 3D Printing



Admission is FREE! Space is limited so registration is required . To register for this workshop series contact Landmark Education at 806-742-1116 or via email landmark.education@ttu.edu.



Engaging Folsom (10,800 - 10,200 BP) Hunter-Gatherers with 3D Technologies is on exhibit at the Lubbock Lake Landmark until October 2017.