Women in Service is an open discussion forum hosted by the Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center. The purpose of this program is to provide a platform to discuss various factors pertaining to the shifting roles of women in the military. A panel discussion will be held in attempt to gather insight and opinions from current military personnel. Panelists will include men and women from the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines. This program will allow attendees to receive a comprehensive understanding of the many viewpoints regarding this growing topic. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to all the participating panelists in hopes to have an engaging and motivating discussion. The Keynote Speaker for this event will be Sergeant Sasha Savage, USMC .