Check out the Morris Safe H ouse volunteer opportunities this week! Today in the Free Speech Area we will be have some of the dogs from the Morris Safehouse Shelter visiting and we will be making dog toys for them. This Saturday April 8th we will be heading over to the shelter to volunteer. Don't miss out on these volunteer opportunities!

The sign up link for this Saturday's service can be found on OrgSync - hope to see you there!

