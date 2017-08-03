The National Science Foundation (NSF) is an independent federal agency, which funds research and education in most fields of science and engineering, receiving approximately 40,000 proposals each year. It is one of the major sponsors of TTU awards.

In this seminar, presenters will review the components and format of an NSF grant proposal, most common NSF funding programs, current NSF merit review criteria, and other related topics.

