The President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Awards recognize Texas Tech faculty and staff for their substantial contributions to activities and programs that advance the academic and professional climate of gender equity in the university. One faculty member and one staff member will be selected to receive an award. In general, the selection of the award recipients will be based on contributions to the Texas Tech community that are "beyond the call of duty" in relation to activities that advance the climate of gender equity at the university. One faculty award recipient and one staff award recipient will be selected, and each recipient will receive a $750 stipend.

Nomination packets are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31st. For additional information about nominations, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/genderequity/GECAward2017.php. Questions? Please contact Associate Dean Wendy-Adele Humphrey, Chair of Gender Equity Awards Committee, at gec@ttu.edu or wendy.humphrey@ttu.edu.