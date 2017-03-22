The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell training and informational session on Wednesday, March 22. The following topics will be covered:
- Desktops, Work Stations, & Client Roadmap
- Overview of Mobile Devices & Strategy
- Introduction to Optimized Storage Solutions
- Latest Printer Options
Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by March 17 to ITevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, March 22
Time: 11:00am—2:00pm
Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor
RSVP by March 17 to itevents@ttu.edu