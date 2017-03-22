The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell training and informational session on Wednesday, March 22. The following topics will be covered:

Desktops, Work Stations, & Client Roadmap

Overview of Mobile Devices & Strategy

Introduction to Optimized Storage Solutions

Latest Printer Options

Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by March 17 to ITevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 22

Time: 11:00am—2:00pm

Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor

RSVP by March 17 to itevents@ttu.edu