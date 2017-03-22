TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Dell Informational Session on March 22, 11am—2pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell training and informational session on Wednesday, March 22. The following topics will be covered:

 

  • Desktops, Work Stations, & Client Roadmap
  • Overview of Mobile Devices & Strategy
  • Introduction to Optimized Storage Solutions
  • Latest Printer Options

 

Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by March 17 to ITevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 22

Time: 11:00am—2:00pm

Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor

RSVP by March 17 to itevents@ttu.edu
Posted:
3/14/2017

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Categories