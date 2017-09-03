TTU HomeTechAnnounce

****EARN YOUR STEM MBA IN ONE YEAR AND SET YOURSELF APART****
Applications are now open for Summer and Fall enrollment!  Summer application deadline is May 1st and the Fall application deadline is July 1st.

If you think you would like to go into management, own your own company or run a division, the STEM MBA is designed for you! The TTU Rawls MBA will compliment a STEM students' technical background, increase your marketability, and help you succeed!


The GMAT is required for application; now is the time to register for the exam.  GMAT is offering $100 off until May.  Questions regarding the GMAT?  Please contact Travis Goldston

Questions regarding the STEM program?  Contact Kelsey Zickefoose @ 806.834.1455 
Posted:
3/9/2017

Originator:
Kelsey Zickefoose

Email:
kelsey.zickefoose@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business


