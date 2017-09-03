****EARN YOUR STEM MBA IN ONE YEAR AND SET YOURSELF APART****

Applications are now open for Summer and Fall enrollment! Summer application deadline is May 1st and the Fall application deadline is July 1st.

m arketability, and help you succeed! If you think you would like to go into management, own your own company or run a division, the STEM MBA is designed for you! The TTU Rawls MBA will compliment a STEM students' technical background, increase your

The GMAT is required for application; now is the time to register for the exam. GMAT is offering $100 off until May. Questions regarding the GMAT? Please contact Travis Goldston

Questions regarding the STEM program? Contact Kelsey Zickefoose @ 806.834.1455 Posted:

3/9/2017



Originator:

Kelsey Zickefoose



Email:

kelsey.zickefoose@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





