What is the TTU Dance Company?

The TTU Dance Company performs faculty and guest artist repertory in a variety of styles. The company is featured in the annual DanceTech mainstage concert every spring in the Maedgen Theatre. UDC also performs at community events and participates in educational initiatives at TTU and in the greater Lubbock community.

Company Membership Requirements:

Students will be selected for membership in UDC based on their technical skill and performance abilities. Membership in the company is also dependent on the following: a cumulative GPA of 2.5; residency at TTU for the entire 2017-2018 academic year; enrollment in at least nine credit hours (undergraduate students) or six credit hours (graduate students) for the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters; enrollment in at least one level III or IV dance technique course during the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters. Membership in UDC is open to Dance majors and non-majors as well as both graduate and undergraduate students.

Audition Details:

The audition will consist of learning and performing contemporary and improvisational movement phrases. Dance attire is required (dance shoes are not required). The audition will be held on Saturday, April 8th, 2017 from 4:00-6:00 pm in the Creative Movement Studio, Room 101. The Creative Movement Studio is located at the southwest corner of Akron and Glenna Goodacre Avenues, just north of the new Petroleum Engineering building.

Questions? Contact Associate Professor of Dance Ali Duffy: ali.duffy@ttu.edu



