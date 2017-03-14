Tech on Track is a department within Upward Bound that is geared towards recruiting new Texas Tech students. Our goal is to help current Texas Tech students that have fallen off track get back on track, as well as help current Tech students in danger of falling off Track get back on course to academic success.



How you fit:



If you or a loved one falls into one of the following categories feel free contact us:



· High School graduates and Community College students who want to attend Texas Tech University.



· Anyone looking for a career change or career advancement.



· Anyone from First Generation Transition, Pegasus, Mentor Tech, Upward Bound and Student Support Services that have not re-enrolled.



· Students that have aged out of Foster Care and have not yet enrolled into college.



· Members of Red Cross/ Family Promise of Lubbock/ Salvation Army/ United Way/ Homeless Shelters/ South Plains Children’s Shelter.



Contact Us:



For Comments/Questions Please Contact upwardboundprograms@ttu.edu



Mailing Address: Box 45012, Lubbock, TX 79409-5012



Phone: (806)742-3616



Fax: (806)742-0983



Physical Address: Doak Hall 119 G



Mailstop : 45012

