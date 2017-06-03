We are looking for children between the ages of 8 and 12 and their biological mothers to participate in a research survey. This survey study will help us learn more about children’s and mothers’ thoughts, feelings, and behaviors regarding themselves, each other, and their relationship. Your participation will be confidential and voluntary.

The research survey requires about 60-90 minutes of your time, and you and your child will complete commonly-used questionnaires. Because we know how busy people are, we have flexibility in scheduling a meeting time for you to complete the survey and are able to meet during the evenings and weekends. In addition, both mother and child can complete the surveys in the Psychology Building at Texas Tech University or we can meet with you in your home (if you prefer).

This is an important area of research for many reasons. It may improve therapy or clinical work with children because as we learn more counselors, doctors, and researchers can develop better interventions and treatments to help children and mothers when they feel sad, worried, angry, or stressed. This research survey may also help others improve their understanding as to how to prevent children and parents from feeling sad, worried, angry, or stressed in the first place.

If you have questions or want to learn more, please contact Allison Morton at allison.morton@ttu.edu, Babetta Mathai at babetta.mathai@ttu.edu, or Shannon Harper at shannon.harper@ttu.edu.

Dr. Catherine Epkins (catherine.epkins@ttu.edu) is the supervisor for this study. This study is approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

Your participation is greatly appreciated!