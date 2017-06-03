We are happy to announce that the online application website for nominating new Teaching Academy members is now open. Membership guidelines, a description of the application procedure, and the application questions can be found on the Teaching Academy webpage: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Teaching_Academy/New_Membership_Process/ApplicationGuide.php.

Please note on February 24, 2017 The Teaching Academy Executive Council voted to change the qualification criteria for admission to the Academy. The new criteria can be found here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Teaching_Academy/New_Membership_Process/criteria.php

A direct link to the online application is available here: https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/ttutanm. Currently, this application is not behind eRaider, so applicants will need to create a username and password and then will be taken directly to the application. Once you are named as a recommender or nominator on the application, you will receive an automatic email to upload your recommendation.

Please keep in mind that Teaching Academy members may nominate or recommend only one candidate each year for consideration. Nomination guidelines can be found here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Teaching_Academy/New_Membership_Process/NominationGuide.php. New membership applications and letters are due April 1st, 2017 (by 5:00 p.m.).

Feel free to contact Shane Blum, Kerri Pike, or Esther Saldivar if you have any questions. Please share this information with your colleagues. We look forward to seeing applications from excellent teachers at Texas Tech.