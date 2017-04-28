Peer observation of teaching is often associated with evaluation for tenure and promotion or punitive measures, and most of the time only happens within the confines of one’s own discipline. But peer observation can also be a rewarding, educational, and affirming opportunity to build community with other teachers! Join us for a panel discussion with participants from the TeMPO (Teaching Mentoring through Peer Observation) Program to learn about all the great things that happened when our panelists opened the doors of their classrooms to peers from other disciplines, and find out how you can join in on the experience.

4/17/2017



Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

4/28/2017



TLPDC Room 153



