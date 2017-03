Come and see what your fellow Red Raiders have created for the Diversity Art Exhibition. We will be show casing artwork that forwards the concepts embedded within Diversity Week - inclusivity, understanding etc. If you are wanting to not only come along to the event, but submit artwork for it to be shown, then contact Nile Walker at nile.walker@ttu.edu - Look forward to seeing y'all there on March 23!

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.tab.ttu.edu | tab@ttu.edu facebook.com/tttutab Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @ttutab Posted:

3/14/2017



Originator:

Nile Anthony Walker



Email:

nile.walker@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2017



Location:

SUB Courtyard



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization