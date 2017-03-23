TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join TAB at the Diversity Art Exhibit
Come and see what your fellow Red Raiders have created for the Diversity Art Exhibition. We will be show casing artwork that forwards the concepts embedded within Diversity Week - inclusivity, understanding etc. If you are wanting to not only come along to the event, but submit artwork for it to be shown, then contact Nile Walker at nile.walker@ttu.edu - Look forward to seeing y'all there on March 23!

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.tab.ttu.edu | tab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/tttutab

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @ttutab
Posted:
3/14/2017

Originator:
Nile Anthony Walker

Email:
nile.walker@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/23/2017

Location:
SUB Courtyard

Categories