Join TAB at the Diversity Art Exhibit

Come and see what your fellow Red Raiders have created for the Diversity Art Exhibition. We will be show casing artwork that forwards the concepts embedded within Diversity Week - inclusivity, understanding etc. If you are wanting to not only come along to the event, but submit artwork for it to be shown, then contact Nile Walker at nile.walker@ttu.edu - Look forward to seeing y'all there on March 23!

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.tab.ttu.edu | tab@ttu.edu facebook.com/tttutab Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @ttutab Posted:

3/14/2017



Originator:

Nile Anthony Walker



Email:

nile.walker@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2017



Location:

SUB Courtyard



