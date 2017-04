SALES & USE TAX WORKSHOP Join us for a free, customized presentation on sales tax. This is a great opportunity to get up to date with law changes and regulations as they relate to your business. Date: April 10, 2017

When: 6pm to 8pm Where: TTU Small Business Development Center, 2579 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX, suite 114 COST: NO CHARGE, compliments of the SBDC & the State Comptroller's office. RSVP your seat by calling Elaine @ 806-745-1637 www.ttusbdc.org/lubbock Posted:

