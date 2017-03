Summer I classes in Agribusiness Economics in Seville, Spain.

AAEC 3301 -- Agribusiness Marketing

AAEC 3304 -- Farm and Ranch Management

AAEC 3305 -- Introduction to Sales

AAEC 4317 -- Commodity Futures Markets

Students will live with host families. Last day to sign up is March 10, and scholarships are available. Contact Professor Jaime Malaga (jaime.malaga@ttu.edu) for more information.