Need to destress during mid-terms?

Take some time to destress from midterms with hip hop yoga and meet the Ladies of Lambda Theta Alpha! We'll be at the gym 15 minutes before to meet you there!

Posted:
3/9/2017

Originator:
Karen Urbano

Email:
karen.urbano@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:45 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Date: 3/9/2017

Location:
REC 121

