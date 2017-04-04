START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by The TTU Small Business Development Center.
The following topics will be discussed:
Unit 1, April 4 - *Basics to start your own business
Unit 2, April 6 - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking
Unit 3, April 11 - *Managing your business
Unit 4, April 13 - *Accounting & Financing
WHEN
: April 4,6,11,& 13, 2017.
COST: $49, first 10 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units
WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX
TIME: 6pm-9pm
Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.
Advance payment is required to guarantee your seat in the workshop. The deadline for registering is noon on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Click here
to register online.
Call Elaine @ 745-1637 if you have questions.