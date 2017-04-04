TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
START YOUR OWN BUSINESS WORKSHOP 4 part series
START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by The TTU Small Business Development Center. 
 
The following topics will be discussed:

 Unit 1, April 4 - *Basics to start your own business
 Unit 2, April 6  - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking
 Unit 3, April 11  - *Managing your business
 Unit 4, April 13 - *Accounting & Financing

WHEN: April 4,6,11,& 13, 2017.
COST: $49, first 10 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units
WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX
TIME: 6pm-9pm

Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.

 Advance payment is required to guarantee your seat in the workshop. The deadline for registering is noon on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Click here to register online.

Call Elaine @ 745-1637 if you have questions.
Posted:
4/3/2017

Originator:
ELAINE Melot

Email:
elaine.melot@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2017

Location:
TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX 79423

Categories