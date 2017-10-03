The 6th annual International Bagpipe Day will be observed on Friday, March 10th, 2017, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM in the Atrium Courtyard of the Student Union Building at Texas Tech University. The event is sponsored by the Vernacular Music Center and hosted by Prof. Roger Landes of the TTU School of Music. Prof. Landes will perform on the English Border Pipes, He will be joined by Patrick McLaurin on Great Highland Bagpipes and Scottish Smallpipes, Anne Wharton on English Border Bagpoipes, and Rob DeVet on English Border Bagpipes and Scottish Shuttle Pipes.



International Bagpipe Day was started in 2012 by English piper Andy Letcher and is sponsored by The Bagpipe Society in London. Pipers from all over the world participate by performing on the instrument in their communities. These performances are videotaped and then uploaded to social media in order to link them into a global bagpiping community. TTU first observed IBD in 2014, then again in 2015 and 2016, and as of this year it is definitely a tradition in the making!