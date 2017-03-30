Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority Inc. will be hosting a Drag Show Thursday March 30th, during our Founder's Week. In order to host a Drag Show however, we need Drag Queens. So, even if you are barely picking up a brush or have been releasing those amazing looks for many years, any and all Queens are welcome to participate. Please fill out the form found at this link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBxmhdtXi-d1w5pfSEPnIZKGUvnJDVYby3_5R0dWQEb4qxwA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Please contact Brianda Munoz at das.hufflepuff5@gmail.com if you have any further questions.
