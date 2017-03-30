Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority Inc. will be hosting a Drag Show Thursday March 30th, during our Founder's Week. In order to host a Drag Show however, we need Drag Queens. So, even if you are barely picking up a brush or have been releasing those amazing looks for many years, any and all Queens are welcome to participate. Please fill out the form found at this link:



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBxmhdtXi-d1w5pfSEPnIZKGUvnJDVYby3_5R0dWQEb4qxwA/viewform?usp=sf_link



Please contact Brianda Munoz at das.hufflepuff5@gmail.com if you have any further questions.



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.



Posted:

3/15/2017



Originator:

April Narbaez



Email:

april.m.narbaez@ttu.edu



Department: N/A

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/30/2017



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Student Organization

