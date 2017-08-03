

The Air Force Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) can help you finish medical school and achieve your goals without financial worries. Two, three, and four-year scholarships are currently offered. With an HPSP scholarship you can attend the American Medical Association accredited school of your choice and we’ll cover the expenses. That means all tuition, books, supplies and equipment lab fees are paid. Additionally, you will receive a $2,189 monthly stipend for living and/or personal expenses.



All that is asked in return is a commitment to serve as an active duty dental officer with a year-for-year repayment (w/ a minimum commitment of three years). Your tour of duty begins after you complete medical school. While on scholarship, you’ll be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps and spend 4½ weeks getting familiar with your role as an Air Force officer and healthcare professional. Once you graduate dental school you will be promoted directly to the rank of Captain. Medical Service Corps physicians work with state-of-the-art equipment and enjoy an outstanding consultation network with their military and civilian counterparts.



Sponsored by the Pre-Professional Health Program at Texas Tech University.