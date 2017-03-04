The Collegiate Assessment of Academic Proficiency (CAAP) Writing Skills exam is used by Texas Tech to show knowledge gains in general education requirements. Participate in this multiple choice 50-minute assessment and you will be entered to win a $250 scholarship, a cap and gown voucher, or a $10 gift card to TTU Hospitality Services! Over 150 opportunities to win a prize!

This opportunity is for SENIORS only! If you are interested in signing up for a time to participate, please review the schedule below and email Libby Spradlin with the Office of Planning and Assessment at libby.spradlin@ttu.edu. All testing times will be held in the Administration Building, room 244 on the west side.

Winners of prizes will be selected and notified the second week of April.

Testing Times:

Monday March 27th: 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Tuesday March 28th: 9:30am, 2:00pm

Wednesday March 29th: 9:00am, 2:00pm

Thursday March 30th: 9:30am, 2:00pm

Friday March 31st: 10:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Monday April 3rd: 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Tuesday April 4th: 9:30am, 2:00pm

Wednesday April 5th: 9:00am, 2:00pm

Thursday April 6th: 9:30am, 2:00pm

Friday April 7th: 10:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm