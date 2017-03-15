TTU HomeTechAnnounce

DINGUS SCHOLARSHIP- APPLY TODAY!

 

The Dingus Scholarship is open to ALL students majoring in Law, Mass Communications, History, Political Science, or CMLL. 
Deadline:  Friday, March 15, 2017 by 5:00 PM

Applicants should: 
-have a deep interest in international relations and be able to demonstrate some type of involvement or tangible contribution to this area of activity;
-agree with the philosophical ideals of the United Nations;
-have a financial need. 

To apply, students must provide the following information: 
THERE IS NO FORMAL APPLICATION TO COMPLETE!  Applicants should organize and submit the information listed below to: 
Office of International Affairs
Attn:  Kelley Coleman
Director, International Operations and Outreach
MS5004
kelley.coleman@ttu.edu
 -transcripts;
-three letters of recommendation;
-a typed statement discussing the student's interest in international affairs and the United Nations;
-career objectives;
-a cover sheet listing the student's name, address, telephone number, email, R#, and major field of study.

Awards up to $1,000 and several lesser ones available.  This scholarship will be awarded for the academic year beginning August 2017. 


For additional information, contact:  Office of International Affairs @ 806-742-3667   *Kelley Coleman or email:  kelley.coleman@ttu.edu
