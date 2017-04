Come to the SUB Allen Theatre TODAY for a free movie – Patriots Day!

Summary: An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis's actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it. Free with TTU Student ID.

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu | facebook.com/ttusua | Twitter - @techactivities