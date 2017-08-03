TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Customer Service Evaluation - Procurement Services
Procurement Services is please to announce that we have launched a customer service survey.  Below we have provided a link to gather your feedback.  We hope that you will take the time to review, answer, and provide constructive responses on customer service for all offices in Procurement Services.

http://kainz.ttu.edu/afism/procurement-survey/ 

We ask that all surveys are completed by March 31, 2017.  Confidentiality will be respected in the survey responses.

If you have any issues or concerns, please email jennifer.adling@ttu.edu.  
 
Posted:
3/8/2017

Originator:
Jennifer Adling

Email:
JENNIFER.ADLING@ttu.edu

Department:
Purchasing


