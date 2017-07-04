TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Law Enforcement & its General Effects on Society!

Every year LHFSA tries to focus on topics which effect our community and the university we serve.  After much discussion we decided this years symposium would focus on TTU Alumni and community leaders to represent our topic and the organization.  With so much discussion about DACA, immigration, and the police we decided to invite  local law leaders with two distinct areas of expertise. Following their talk we will have open dialogue.

Lunch is provided and space is limited. Please RSVP to lhfsa@ttu.edu
Posted:
3/21/2017

Originator:
Margaret Ceja

Email:
margaret.ceja@ttu.edu

Department:
Civil Environ Construct Engineering

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/7/2017

Location:
TTU Student Bldg., Senate Room 125

Categories