Law Enforcement & its General Effects on Society!



Every year LHFSA tries to focus on topics which effect our community and the university we serve. After much discussion we decided this years symposium would focus on TTU Alumni and community leaders to represent our topic and the organization. With so much discussion about DACA, immigration, and the police we decided to invite local law leaders with two distinct areas of expertise. Following their talk we will have open dialogue.



3/21/2017



Margaret Ceja



margaret.ceja@ttu.edu



Civil Environ Construct Engineering



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2017



Location:

TTU Student Bldg., Senate Room 125



Lectures & Seminars

Faculty/Staff Organization

