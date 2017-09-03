The TTU IT Division will perform routine maintenance on the Wikis service, http://wikis.ttu.edu, on Friday, March 10th, between 3:00 am and 7:00 am. During this time, Wikis services will not be available to customers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate your patience as we strive to provide stable and robust services to the University community.



Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

