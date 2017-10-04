Individuals in a current romantic relationship of at least six months duration (and are at least 18 years old and right-handed) are invited to participate in a study of relationship emotions and brain activation.

Participation includes two sessions. The first session (60 minutes) will consist of interviews and questionnaires about your relationship. The second session (30 minutes) will involve having you enter an fMRI scanner and press buttons in response to summaries of relationship events you provided at the first session.

Payment will be $50 total. (Participants who are not U.S. citizens or permanent resident aliens have 30% taken out for taxes so their payment is $35.)

Please e-mail texastechstudy2014@gmail.com if you are interested in participating.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.